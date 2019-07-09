US Vice President Pence and Greek PM Mitsotakis have phone contact

Author: Thema Newsroom

The two discussed serious bilateral issues in their over 20-minute conversation

Related Stories

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence on Tuesday evening.
Mr. Pence congratulated Mr. Mitsotakis on his election. In the phone call that lasted for over 20 minutes, the two men talked about issues of bilateral interest, with both expressing their commitment to further deepen the already close relations between Greece and the USA.

Tags With: