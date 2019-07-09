Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence on Tuesday evening.
Mr. Pence congratulated Mr. Mitsotakis on his election. In the phone call that lasted for over 20 minutes, the two men talked about issues of bilateral interest, with both expressing their commitment to further deepen the already close relations between Greece and the USA.
US Vice President Pence and Greek PM Mitsotakis have phone contact
The two discussed serious bilateral issues in their over 20-minute conversation
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence on Tuesday evening.