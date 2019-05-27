With 80.61% of the votes incorporated in the EP Elections in Greece, ex-Finance Minister Yianis Varoufakis’s DieM25 is barely holding on to the seat with 3.04%.
Despite this, analysts estimate his party will fail to hang on and the seat which will go to New Democracy, as he is projected to finally get below the 3% threshold necessary to elect a representative.
When the remaining 8% is incorporated into the count, DieM25 is expected to receive 2.8% of the vote.
Varoufakis’s DieM25 party involved in vote count thriller as it is projected to lose its sole EP seat
Currently, DieM25 has 3.04%
With 80.61% of the votes incorporated in the EP Elections in Greece, ex-Finance Minister Yianis Varoufakis’s DieM25 is barely holding on to the seat with 3.04%.