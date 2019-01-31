Venezuela: Guaido denounces raid of special forces in his home

“I hold you accountable for any intimidation of my child, which is only 20-months-old”

Juan Guaido, Venezuela’s the country’s self-proclaimed interim president, denounced at the end of a public event, that the country’s special forces stormed his house and have reportedly tried to arrest his wife who apparently wasn’t there.

As it can be seen in a video he asked foreign diplomats to accompany him to his home.

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de #Venezuela, #JuanGuaido, regresa a su casa en #Caracas https://t.co/tAHd28dcps — Reuters Latam (@ReutersLatam) January 31, 2019

According to Guaido, the special forces were looking for his wife, while his 20-month-old daughter was home with her grandmother. “I hold you accountable for any intimidation of my child, which is only 20-months-old”, Guaido said during the event.