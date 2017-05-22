Video shows girl dragged under water by sea lion (viral video)

A video from Canada showing a sea lion dragging a girl under water has gone viral with over 6 million views in just one day. The incident happened at the Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf in Richmond, when the young girl wearing a patterned dress, which the experts believe the seal mistook as food, can be seen standing at the edge of the wharf when the animal suddenly leaps out and drags her into the murky waters. Fortunately the girls was recused by her family and bystanders.