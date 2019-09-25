Watch PM Mitsotakis’s interview on Bloomberg TV (video)

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his position on Bloomberg TV that his government would push forward with reforms on the road to economic recovery.

The Greek PM said his goal was to make Greece the success story over the next few years. On the matter of Greece’s huge debts and its outstanding loans, Mr. Mitsotakis stressed he intended to pay the IMF loans as soon as possible while adding that the country’s debt would be more sustainable if growth continued.

On his meeting with Turkish President Erdogan, the PM said that Greece take a positive stance to Turkey’s EU accession path, provided Turkey met its obligations emanating from the agreement on the refugee-migrant issue.