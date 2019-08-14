Weather alert: Sudden turn for the worst

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issued a weather alert forecasting a dramatic shift for Thursday and Friday with heavy rainfall, locally severe storms, accompanied by hailstorms and strong winds.

On Thursday (15-08-2019) the phenomena will affect the regions of western and central Macedonia, Thessaly and gradually eastern Macedonia from the afternoon onwards.

On Friday (16-08-2019) the phenomena will continue in central Macedonia (mainly Halkidiki), eastern Macedonia, and expand to Thrace and late at night the Sporades island cluster and possibly the northeastern Aegean islands. The phenomena on Saturday morning (17-08-2019) will subside.