Weather to take a turn for the worse, EMY forecasts in emergency bulletin

The Greek Meteorological Services (EMY) has issued a weather bulletin warning forecasting a sudden turn of conditions with topical storms and hail starting on Monday from the region of Macedonia in northern Greece. The phenomena are expected to gradually cover the rest of the country until Wednesday. The areas of central and eastern Macedonia, possibly Thrace and the islands in the northern Aegean Sea will be affected by the weather pattern from Tuesday, while eastern Thessaly, the Sporades island complex and northern Euobea will affected later in the day. Temperatures are forecast to drop by 6-8 degrees Celsius.