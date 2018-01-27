What!? Cuckolding can be good for couples!!?

For many couples, cuckolding is a shameful secret.

But a group of scientists claims the act of cuckolding – in which a man or woman enjoys watching their partner having sex with another person – can be good for a relationship.

According to the researchers, cuckolding couples who act on their desires feel liberated because they can be honest about their sexual fantasies.

This means they enjoy better communication skills than couples in ‘normal’ relationships.

However, their controversial view has been slammed by some as ‘bizarre’ and an attempt to ‘normalise this behaviour’.

Traditionally, a ‘cuckold’ described the husband of an adulterous wife, and it was designed to be a humiliating label.

But according to a controversial article in CNN, cuckoldry is increasingly becoming a popular and sought-out fetish.

‘This fantasy has been around as long as marriage and sexuality,’ Psychologist Dr David Ley, author of ‘Insatiable Wives’ told CNN.

‘We’re hearing more and more about it these days, and more people are rejecting the social stigma against this fantasy’, said Dr Ley, who has recently published a paper on cuckolding with Dr Justin Lehmiller an assistant professor in psychology counselling at Ball State University.

The researchers claim lots of people find pleasure and empowerment by fulfilling their cuckolding fantasies.

Cuckolding is the act in which a man or woman enjoys watching their partner having sex with another person

The word ‘cuckold’ is based on the cuckoo bird, which disguises its eggs in other birds’ nests and leaves them to take care of the hatchlings.

For his book, ‘Tell Me What You Want: The Science of Sexual Desire and How It Can Help Improve Your Sex Life,’ Lehmiller questioned thousands of Americans.

He found that 58 percent of men and about a third of women had cuckolding fetishes.

read more at dailymail.co.uk