What is the perfect age difference for couples?

The age difference between you and your partner could impact the longevity of your relationship.

A study from Emory University in Atlanta showed that there was a link between a couple’s age gap and the likelihood of separation.

After looking at data from 3,000 participants, experts found that the bigger the age difference between partners, the greater the risk of separation.

Couples with a five-year gap are 18 percent more likely to split compared to those in a relationship with someone their own age.

And this rate dramatically increases as the gap widens to ten years, at a 39 percent rate of separation.

Relationships for couples with 20 years or more between them were found to break down 95 percent of the time.

Research suggests that finding love with someone of a similar age could be your best bet.

Those who partnered up with someone their own age were said to only have a three percent chance of divorce.

This isn’t to say that age gap couples don’t ever work out – the scientific odds are just stacked against them.

It wasn’t the only interesting finding brought to light by the Emory University study.

Statistics showed that having a baby before getting married could help reduce the chances of divorce.

These participants were 59 percent less likely to split after tying the knot than couples with no children.

It’s not the first study that claims to have determined a major trigger of separation.

Legal experts revealed that kinky sex is behind two thirds of divorces.

And these are the wedding day dates you should avoid if you want to reduce your chances of getting divorced.

source: nypost.com