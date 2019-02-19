What smartphone users really want (infographic)

When the GSMA Mobile World Congress opens its gates in Barcelona next Monday, we’ll be getting a glimpse at some of the latest innovations in the world of mobile devices. Ahead of this year’s event, it seems like foldable phones are the latest talk of the town, with 5G also expected to be a major talking point in Barcelona next week.

While smartphone manufacturers tend to show off the latest technological advancements cloaked in marketing jargon when presenting a new smartphone model, a recent survey by Morning Consult has revealed that something much more mundane and practical is at the top of smartphone users’ wishlists. According to the survey, longer battery life is the most important feature for American smartphone owners, ahead of usability, storage and durability.

Interestingly, many of the recent innovations in smartphone technology, e.g. AR/VR and facial recognition, are among the features Americans don’t really care about. This, along with ever-rising prices, could explain the recent slowdown in worldwide smartphone sales, at least to a certain extent.

source: statista