Which are the 10 most educated countries in the world? (table)

Greece is not among the 10 most educated countries in the world, according to the OECD findings. The OECD defined a country’s adult education level as the percentage of people between the ages of 25 and 64 who have completed some kind of tertiary education in the form of a two-year degree, four-year degree or vocational program. Canada was ranked top, followed by Japan and Israel, while Luxembourg closed off the top 10. Greece was ranked 26th. The complete list is as follows:

10. Luxembourg 42.86 percent

9. Norway 43.02 percent

8. Finland 43.60 percent

7. Australia 43.74 percent

6. United States 45.67 percent

5. United Kingdom 45.96 percent

4. Korea 46.86 percent

3. Israel 49.90 percent

2. Japan 50.50 percent

1. Canada 56.27 percent