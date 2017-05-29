Which companies accept bitcoin? (list)

May, 29 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

More and more companies are accepting bitcoin

Related

Bitcoins are taking over the crypto-currency marketplace. They’re the largest and most well-known digital currency. Many large companies are accepting bitcoins as a legitimate source of funds. They allow their online products to be bought with bitcoins. With the extreme facilitation of transfer and earning of bitcoins, it would be a mistake not to accept these new-found online coins as cash. With a fluctuating value, the funds can either help or hurt the company. This fluctuation of inflation can be a boon to business, unless the market is valuing the coins insanely high, sometimes reaching 1000$! So really who accepts bitcoins?
Many companies are accepting bitcoins, many are not. Here is a list of the biggest (and smaller) names who accepts bitcoins as a currency.

  • WordPress.com – An online company that allows user to create free blogs
  • Overstock.com – A company that sells big ticket items at lower prices due to overstocking
  • Subway – Eat fresh
  • Microsoft – Users can buy content with Bitcoin on Xbox and Windows store
  • Reddit – You can buy premium features there with bitcoins
  • Virgin Galactic – Richard Branson company that includes Virgin Mobile and Virgin Airline
  • OkCupid – Online dating site
  • Tigerdirect – Major electronic online retailer
  • Namecheap – Domain name registrar
  • CheapAir.com – Travel booking site for airline tickets, car rentals, hotels
  • Expedia.com – Online travel booking agency
  • Gyft – Buy giftcards using Bitcoin
  • Newegg.com – Online electronics retailer now uses bitpay to accept bitcoin as payment
  • Dell – American privately owned multinational computer technology company
  •  Wikipedia –  The Free Encyclopedia with 4 570 000+ article
  • Steam – Desktop gaming platform
  • Alza – Largest Czech online retailer
  • The Internet Archive – web documatation company
  • Bitcoin.Travel – a travel site that provides accommodation, apartments, attractions, bars, and beauty salons around the world
  • Pembury Tavern – A pub in London, England
  •  Old Fitzroy – A pub in Sydney, Australia
  • The Pink Cow – A diner in Tokyo, Japan
  • The Pirate Bay – BitTorrent directories
  • Zynga – Mobile gaming
  • 4Chan.org – For premium services
  • EZTV – Torrents TV shows provider
  • Mega.co.nz – The new venture started by the former owner of MegaUpload Kim Dotcom
  • Lumfile – Free cloud base file server – pay for premium services
  • Etsy Vendors – 93 of them
  • PizzaForCoins.com – Domino’s Pizza signed up – pay for their pizza with bitcons
  • Whole Foods – Organic food store (by purchasing gift card from Gyft)
  • Bitcoincoffee.com – Buy your favorite coffee online
  • Grass Hill Alpacas – A local farm in Haydenville, MA
  • Jeffersons Store – A street wear clothing store in Bergenfield, N.J
  • Helen’s Pizza – Jersey City, N.J., you can get a slice  of pizza for 0.00339 bitcoin by pointing your phone at a sign next to the cash register
  • A Class Limousine – Pick you up and drop you off at Newark (N.J.) Airport
  • Seoclerks.com – Get SEO work done on your site cheap
  • Mint.com – Mint pulls all your financial accounts into one place. Set a budget, track your goals and do more
  • Fancy.com – Discover amazing stuff, collect the things you love, buy it all in one place (Source: Fancy)
  • Bloomberg.com – Online newspaper
  • Humblebundle.com – Indie game site
  • BigFishGames.com – Games for PC, Mac and Smartphones (iPhone, Android, Windows)
  • Suntimes.com – Chicago based online newspaper
  • San Jose Earthquakes – San Jose California Professional Soccer Team (MLS)
  • Square – Payment processor that help small businesses accept credit cards using iPhone, Android or iPad
  • Crowdtilt.com – The fastest and easiest way to pool funds with family and friends (Source: crowdtilt)
  • Lumfile – Server company that offers free cloud-based servers
  • Museum of the Coastal Bend – 2200 East Red River Street, Victoria, Texas 77901, USA
  • Gap, GameStop and JC Penney – have to use eGifter.com
  • Etsy Vendors – Original art and Jewelry creations
  • Fight for the Future – Leading organization finding for Internet freedom
  • i-Pmart (ipmart.com.my) – A Malaysian online mobile phone and electronic parts retailer
  • curryupnow.com – A total of 12 restaurants on the list of restaurants accept bitcoins in San Francisco Bay Area
  • Dish Network – An American direct-broadcast satellite service provider
  • The Libertarian Party – United States political party
  • Yacht-base.com – Croatian yacht charter company
  • Euro Pacific – A major precious metal dealer
  • CEX – The trade-in chain has a shop in Glasgow, Scotland that accepts bitcoin
  • Straub Auto Repairs – 477 Warburton Ave, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706 – (914) 478-1177
  • PSP Mollie – Dutch Payment Service
  • Intuit – an American software company that develops financial and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, accountants and individuals.
  • ShopJoy – An Australian online retailer that sells novelty and unique gifts
  • Lv.net – Las Vegas high speed internet services
  • ExpressVPN.com – High speed, ultra secure VPN network
  • Grooveshark – Online music streaming service based in the United States
  • Braintree – Well known payments processor
  • MIT Coop Store – Massachusetts Institute of Technology student bookstore
  • SimplePay – Nigeria’s most popular web and mobile-based wallet service
  • SFU bookstore – Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada
  • State Republican Party – First State Republican Party to accept bitcoin donations
  • mspinc.com – Respiratory medical equipment supplies store
  • Shopify.com – An online store that allows anyone to sell their products
  • Famsa – Mexico’s biggest retailer
  • Naughty America – Adult entertainment provider
  • Mexico’s Universidad de las Américas Puebla – A major university in Mexico
  • LOT Polish Airlines – A worldwide airline based in Poland
  • MovieTickets.com – Online movie ticket exchange/retailer
  • Dream Lover – Online relationship service
  • Lionsgate Films – The production studio behind titles such as The Hunger Games and The Day After Tomorrow
  • Rakutan – A Japanese e-commerce giant
  • Badoo – Online dating network
  • RE/MAX London – UK-based franchisee of the global real estate network
  • T-Mobile Poland – T-Mobile’s Poland-based mobile phone top-up company
  • Stripe – San Francisco-based payments company
  • WebJet – Online travel agency
  • Green Man Gaming – Popular digital game reseller
  • Save the Children  – Global charity organization
  • NCR Silver – Point of sales systems
  • One Shot Hotels – Spanish hotel chain
  • Coupa Café in Palo Alto
  • PureVPN – VPN provider
  • That’s my face – create action figures
  • Foodler – North American restaurant delivery company
  • Amagi Metals – Precious metal furnisher

source: zerohedge.com

Tags With: