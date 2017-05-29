Which companies accept bitcoin? (list)

More and more companies are accepting bitcoin

Bitcoins are taking over the crypto-currency marketplace. They’re the largest and most well-known digital currency. Many large companies are accepting bitcoins as a legitimate source of funds. They allow their online products to be bought with bitcoins. With the extreme facilitation of transfer and earning of bitcoins, it would be a mistake not to accept these new-found online coins as cash. With a fluctuating value, the funds can either help or hurt the company. This fluctuation of inflation can be a boon to business, unless the market is valuing the coins insanely high, sometimes reaching 1000$! So really who accepts bitcoins?

Many companies are accepting bitcoins, many are not. Here is a list of the biggest (and smaller) names who accepts bitcoins as a currency.

WordPress.com – An online company that allows user to create free blogs

Overstock.com – A company that sells big ticket items at lower prices due to overstocking

Subway – Eat fresh

Microsoft – Users can buy content with Bitcoin on Xbox and Windows store

Reddit – You can buy premium features there with bitcoins

Virgin Galactic – Richard Branson company that includes Virgin Mobile and Virgin Airline

OkCupid – Online dating site

Tigerdirect – Major electronic online retailer

Namecheap – Domain name registrar

CheapAir.com – Travel booking site for airline tickets, car rentals, hotels

Expedia.com – Online travel booking agency

Gyft – Buy giftcards using Bitcoin

Newegg.com – Online electronics retailer now uses bitpay to accept bitcoin as payment

Dell – American privately owned multinational computer technology company

Wikipedia – The Free Encyclopedia with 4 570 000+ article

Steam – Desktop gaming platform

Alza – Largest Czech online retailer

The Internet Archive – web documatation company

Bitcoin.Travel – a travel site that provides accommodation, apartments, attractions, bars, and beauty salons around the world

Pembury Tavern – A pub in London, England

Old Fitzroy – A pub in Sydney, Australia

The Pink Cow – A diner in Tokyo, Japan

The Pirate Bay – BitTorrent directories

Zynga – Mobile gaming

4Chan.org – For premium services

EZTV – Torrents TV shows provider

Mega.co.nz – The new venture started by the former owner of MegaUpload Kim Dotcom

Lumfile – Free cloud base file server – pay for premium services

Etsy Vendors – 93 of them

PizzaForCoins.com – Domino’s Pizza signed up – pay for their pizza with bitcons

Whole Foods – Organic food store (by purchasing gift card from Gyft)

Bitcoincoffee.com – Buy your favorite coffee online

Grass Hill Alpacas – A local farm in Haydenville, MA

Jeffersons Store – A street wear clothing store in Bergenfield, N.J

Helen’s Pizza – Jersey City, N.J., you can get a slice of pizza for 0.00339 bitcoin by pointing your phone at a sign next to the cash register

A Class Limousine – Pick you up and drop you off at Newark (N.J.) Airport

Seoclerks.com – Get SEO work done on your site cheap

Mint.com – Mint pulls all your financial accounts into one place. Set a budget, track your goals and do more

Fancy.com – Discover amazing stuff, collect the things you love, buy it all in one place ( Source: Fancy )

Bloomberg.com – Online newspaper

Humblebundle.com – Indie game site

BigFishGames.com – Games for PC, Mac and Smartphones (iPhone, Android, Windows)

Suntimes.com – Chicago based online newspaper

San Jose Earthquakes – San Jose California Professional Soccer Team (MLS)

Square – Payment processor that help small businesses accept credit cards using iPhone, Android or iPad

Crowdtilt.com – The fastest and easiest way to pool funds with family and friends ( Source: crowdtilt )

Museum of the Coastal Bend – 2200 East Red River Street, Victoria, Texas 77901, USA

Gap, GameStop and JC Penney – have to use eGifter.com

Fight for the Future – Leading organization finding for Internet freedom

i-Pmart (ipmart.com.my) – A Malaysian online mobile phone and electronic parts retailer

curryupnow.com – A total of 12 restaurants on the list of restaurants accept bitcoins in San Francisco Bay Area

Dish Network – An American direct-broadcast satellite service provider

The Libertarian Party – United States political party

Yacht-base.com – Croatian yacht charter company

Euro Pacific – A major precious metal dealer

CEX – The trade-in chain has a shop in Glasgow, Scotland that accepts bitcoin

Straub Auto Repairs – 477 Warburton Ave, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706 – (914) 478-1177

PSP Mollie – Dutch Payment Service

Intuit – an American software company that develops financial and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, accountants and individuals.

ShopJoy – An Australian online retailer that sells novelty and unique gifts

Lv.net – Las Vegas high speed internet services

ExpressVPN.com – High speed, ultra secure VPN network

Grooveshark – Online music streaming service based in the United States

Braintree – Well known payments processor

MIT Coop Store – Massachusetts Institute of Technology student bookstore

SimplePay – Nigeria’s most popular web and mobile-based wallet service

SFU bookstore – Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada

State Republican Party – First State Republican Party to accept bitcoin donations

mspinc.com – Respiratory medical equipment supplies store

Shopify.com – An online store that allows anyone to sell their products

Famsa – Mexico’s biggest retailer

Naughty America – Adult entertainment provider

Mexico’s Universidad de las Américas Puebla – A major university in Mexico

LOT Polish Airlines – A worldwide airline based in Poland

MovieTickets.com – Online movie ticket exchange/retailer

Dream Lover – Online relationship service

Lionsgate Films – The production studio behind titles such as The Hunger Games and The Day After Tomorrow

Rakutan – A Japanese e-commerce giant

Badoo – Online dating network

RE/MAX London – UK-based franchisee of the global real estate network

T-Mobile Poland – T-Mobile’s Poland-based mobile phone top-up company

Stripe – San Francisco-based payments company

WebJet – Online travel agency

Green Man Gaming – Popular digital game reseller

Save the Children – Global charity organization

NCR Silver – Point of sales systems

One Shot Hotels – Spanish hotel chain

Coupa Café in Palo Alto

PureVPN – VPN provider

That’s my face – create action figures

Foodler – North American restaurant delivery company

Amagi Metals – Precious metal furnisher

source: zerohedge.com