Which companies accept bitcoin? (list)

Bitcoins are taking over the crypto-currency marketplace. They’re the largest and most well-known digital currency. Many large companies are accepting bitcoins as a legitimate source of funds. They allow their online products to be bought with bitcoins. With the extreme facilitation of transfer and earning of bitcoins, it would be a mistake not to accept these new-found online coins as cash. With a fluctuating value, the funds can either help or hurt the company. This fluctuation of inflation can be a boon to business, unless the market is valuing the coins insanely high, sometimes reaching 1000$! So really who accepts bitcoins?
Many companies are accepting bitcoins, many are not. Here is a list of the biggest (and smaller) names who accepts bitcoins as a currency.
- WordPress.com – An online company that allows user to create free blogs
- Overstock.com – A company that sells big ticket items at lower prices due to overstocking
- Subway – Eat fresh
- Microsoft – Users can buy content with Bitcoin on Xbox and Windows store
- Reddit – You can buy premium features there with bitcoins
- Virgin Galactic – Richard Branson company that includes Virgin Mobile and Virgin Airline
- OkCupid – Online dating site
- Tigerdirect – Major electronic online retailer
- Namecheap – Domain name registrar
- CheapAir.com – Travel booking site for airline tickets, car rentals, hotels
- Expedia.com – Online travel booking agency
- Gyft – Buy giftcards using Bitcoin
- Newegg.com – Online electronics retailer now uses bitpay to accept bitcoin as payment
- Dell – American privately owned multinational computer technology company
- Wikipedia – The Free Encyclopedia with 4 570 000+ article
- Steam – Desktop gaming platform
- Alza – Largest Czech online retailer
- The Internet Archive – web documatation company
- Bitcoin.Travel – a travel site that provides accommodation, apartments, attractions, bars, and beauty salons around the world
- Pembury Tavern – A pub in London, England
- Old Fitzroy – A pub in Sydney, Australia
- The Pink Cow – A diner in Tokyo, Japan
- The Pirate Bay – BitTorrent directories
- Zynga – Mobile gaming
- 4Chan.org – For premium services
- EZTV – Torrents TV shows provider
- Mega.co.nz – The new venture started by the former owner of MegaUpload Kim Dotcom
- Lumfile – Free cloud base file server – pay for premium services
- Etsy Vendors – 93 of them
- PizzaForCoins.com – Domino’s Pizza signed up – pay for their pizza with bitcons
- Whole Foods – Organic food store (by purchasing gift card from Gyft)
- Bitcoincoffee.com – Buy your favorite coffee online
- Grass Hill Alpacas – A local farm in Haydenville, MA
- Jeffersons Store – A street wear clothing store in Bergenfield, N.J
- Helen’s Pizza – Jersey City, N.J., you can get a slice of pizza for 0.00339 bitcoin by pointing your phone at a sign next to the cash register
- A Class Limousine – Pick you up and drop you off at Newark (N.J.) Airport
- Seoclerks.com – Get SEO work done on your site cheap
- Mint.com – Mint pulls all your financial accounts into one place. Set a budget, track your goals and do more
- Fancy.com – Discover amazing stuff, collect the things you love, buy it all in one place (Source: Fancy)
- Bloomberg.com – Online newspaper
- Humblebundle.com – Indie game site
- BigFishGames.com – Games for PC, Mac and Smartphones (iPhone, Android, Windows)
- Suntimes.com – Chicago based online newspaper
- San Jose Earthquakes – San Jose California Professional Soccer Team (MLS)
- Square – Payment processor that help small businesses accept credit cards using iPhone, Android or iPad
- Crowdtilt.com – The fastest and easiest way to pool funds with family and friends (Source: crowdtilt)
- Lumfile – Server company that offers free cloud-based servers
- Museum of the Coastal Bend – 2200 East Red River Street, Victoria, Texas 77901, USA
- Gap, GameStop and JC Penney – have to use eGifter.com
- Etsy Vendors – Original art and Jewelry creations
- Fight for the Future – Leading organization finding for Internet freedom
- i-Pmart (ipmart.com.my) – A Malaysian online mobile phone and electronic parts retailer
- curryupnow.com – A total of 12 restaurants on the list of restaurants accept bitcoins in San Francisco Bay Area
- Dish Network – An American direct-broadcast satellite service provider
- The Libertarian Party – United States political party
- Yacht-base.com – Croatian yacht charter company
- Euro Pacific – A major precious metal dealer
- CEX – The trade-in chain has a shop in Glasgow, Scotland that accepts bitcoin
- Straub Auto Repairs – 477 Warburton Ave, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706 – (914) 478-1177
- PSP Mollie – Dutch Payment Service
- Intuit – an American software company that develops financial and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, accountants and individuals.
- ShopJoy – An Australian online retailer that sells novelty and unique gifts
- Lv.net – Las Vegas high speed internet services
- ExpressVPN.com – High speed, ultra secure VPN network
- Grooveshark – Online music streaming service based in the United States
- Braintree – Well known payments processor
- MIT Coop Store – Massachusetts Institute of Technology student bookstore
- SimplePay – Nigeria’s most popular web and mobile-based wallet service
- SFU bookstore – Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada
- State Republican Party – First State Republican Party to accept bitcoin donations
- mspinc.com – Respiratory medical equipment supplies store
- Shopify.com – An online store that allows anyone to sell their products
- Famsa – Mexico’s biggest retailer
- Naughty America – Adult entertainment provider
- Mexico’s Universidad de las Américas Puebla – A major university in Mexico
- LOT Polish Airlines – A worldwide airline based in Poland
- MovieTickets.com – Online movie ticket exchange/retailer
- Dream Lover – Online relationship service
- Lionsgate Films – The production studio behind titles such as The Hunger Games and The Day After Tomorrow
- Rakutan – A Japanese e-commerce giant
- Badoo – Online dating network
- RE/MAX London – UK-based franchisee of the global real estate network
- T-Mobile Poland – T-Mobile’s Poland-based mobile phone top-up company
- Stripe – San Francisco-based payments company
- WebJet – Online travel agency
- Green Man Gaming – Popular digital game reseller
- Save the Children – Global charity organization
- NCR Silver – Point of sales systems
- One Shot Hotels – Spanish hotel chain
- Coupa Café in Palo Alto
- PureVPN – VPN provider
- That’s my face – create action figures
- Foodler – North American restaurant delivery company
- Amagi Metals – Precious metal furnisher
source: zerohedge.com