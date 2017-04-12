Which countries smoke the most

Data from the World Health Organisation has revealed the prevalence of male smokers across the world, with a staggering 40 per cent smoking tobacco.

This is compared to only 9 per cent for women.

Smoking tobacco accounts for the death of 600,000 people worldwide every year, with 1.1 billion people regularly smoking, in 2015.

While the report lacks data for many countries in Africa, it does offer insight into nations with the highest prevalence of smokers.

Nationals with the highest percentage of adult male smokers include, Russia with 59 per cent, China with 47 per cent, Jordan with 70 per cent and Indonesia with a huge majority of 76 per cent.

Many countries however, are seeing a decline in the number of smokers, including the United Kingdom.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of adult smokers in Great Britain has gone down by 27% from 1974.

