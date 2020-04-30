White House advisor Dr. Fauci recognises Greece’s involvement in clinical trials for remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment

The leading role of Greece in the international effort to find a cure for coronavirus was recognised by the leading US infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci. During a briefing at the Oval Office, Mr Fauci referred to the promising results of clinical trials for remdesivir, saying the tests “pave the way” for a possible cure for the virus.

“It was an international test, which took place in many research centres, which were located not only in the United States, but in various countries around the world, including Germany, Denmark, Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom,” he said.

The results suggested a survival benefit, with a mortality rate of 8% for the group receiving remdesivir versus 11.6% for the placebo group, according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health released later Wednesday.

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that data from a coronavirus drug trial testing Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir showed “quite good news” and sets a new standard of care for Covid-19 patients.

Fauci said the median time of recovery for patients taking the drug was 11 days, compared with 15 days in the placebo group.