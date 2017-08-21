Whoopi Goldberg in Greece with Fotis Sergoulopoulos (photo)

Greek TV host Fotis Sergoulopoulos shared a photo with his Instagram friends with famous American actress and co-hostess of popular daytime talk show “The View”, Whoopi Goldberg. The American actress is in Greece for her holidays, and although the exact location of the two is not disclosed, they are most likely in Poros where Sergoulopoulos is spending his vacations. “So happy to meet the one and only @whoopigoldberg. Enjoy your stay love. Greece welcomes you”, he captioned the photo, which received nearly 10,000 likes. Whoopi Goldberg has won an Oscar, a Grammy, two Emmys, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA in her illustrious career.