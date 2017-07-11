Who’s the blonde next to Prince Harry? (photos)

Rumours Prince Harry is about to pop the question to girlfriend Meghan Markle appear to be far from his mind in pictures of him partying with a blonde pal at a rock show.

As speculation Harry is set to propose to the US actress continues to swirl, the young Prince hung out with pals at a gig in London’s Hyde Park.

The 32-year-old looked to be in high spirits as he snapped selfies and sunk beers with mates at The Killers’ concert on Saturday night.

Appearing comfortable to be out in public, Harry dressed casually in a baseball cap, trainers and an unbuttoned shirt to watch the US band.

At one point Harry appeared to be engrossed in conversation with a glamorous blonde woman in the VIP area of the British Summer Time festival.

Harry was at the concert with his close friends and “wing-man” Thomas van Straubenzee and stockbroker Adam Bidwell, according to the Daily Mail.

But Markle, 35, had no reason to be concerned about Harry’s party-boy track record.

It is thought the blonde woman is LA-based movie producer Alexandria Jackson – who has been dating property agent pal Mr Straubenzee, according to the Daily Mail.

source: dailystar.co.uk