Wild boar sniffs out and eats £17,000 stash of cocaine hidden in forest by gangsters

They only left traces of white powder scattered among leaves…

Gangsters who hid their stash of cocaine deep in a Tuscan forest didn’t bank on wild boar sniffing it out and eating it.

The £17,000 haul of class A drugs was completely destroyed by the inquisitive hogs, who left traces of white powder scattered among leaves.

According to Italian newspaper Il Tirreno, the men – one Italian and three Albanian – were heard complaining about what had happened to the stash by police, who had wiretapped their phones.

The criminals were said to have been trafficking some two kilos of cocaine from the valley of Valdichiana every month into clubs and bars in the cities of Arezzo and Siena.

