WIZZ AIR: New daily flight Athens – London

The launch of flights from Athens to London was announced by Wizz Air. The connection will begin on April 29 on a daily basis creating great opportunities for Greek travelers to discover one of Europe’s most “vibrant” cities with fares that start at just 29,99 Euros.

Offering in 2018 nine low cost routes, Wizz is the third-largest airline at Athens International Airport. By demonstrating its commitment to its customers, Wizz invests on its constantly growing network, aiming to create real economic opportunities for travelers. In addition to the route to London, in 2018 the company will also start its new routes from Athens to Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Budapest, Sofia, Kiwiyasi, Chisinau, Katowice and Vilnius.

In 2018, WIZZ increases its activity by 657% compared to last year, with a total of more than 730,000 available seats on the routes of the company to and from Greece. In addition, since the beginning of 2017, 97.000 passengers used the Wizz low rates and the excellent travel experience on the aircraft to and from Greece, an increase of 39% compared to the corresponding one last year.

Wizz’s extended network from Greece now includes 17 routes in 8 countries. Flying from six Greek airports, the company strengthens incoming and outgoing tourist traffic and strengthens business links with the countries served by the routes.

Chief Corporate Officer, Owain Jones, said:

“Following our recent announcement of new low cost routes that our company starts from Athens, we are happy to announce the addition of London/Luton, the 9th destination to be served from Athens in 2018. By increasing and expanding our network, we now hold the position of the third largest airline in Athens International Airport. The new daily route will create new opportunities for Greek travelers so they can visit one of them the most vibrant cities in Europe, either for a city break or for a business trip, with a low fare of € 29,99. Our friendly and dedicated crew expects with pleasure to welcome our customers at our fleet, which is among the youngest in Europe”.

The Communications Manager & Marketing at the International Airport Athens, Ioanna Papadopoulou, stressed:

“We are particularly pleased with Wizz’s decision to start on 29 April 2018, the daily route between Athens and London. This impressive addition to the network that the company will serve from Athens -the 9th destination of Wizz during the summer season 2018- is an important development for Athens International Airport. The service by Wizz on the London route, which is a timeless international connection with the highest passenger traffic from Athens for both both professional and recreational reasons, will broaden their choices passengers and will contribute significantly to the dynamics of the route. We wish Wizz every success and we look forward to welcoming you in our new company flights at our airport”.

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and in Eastern Europe, is operating with a fleet of 87 Airbus A320 and A321, and offers more than 550 routes from 27 bases, connecting 145 destinations in 43 countries. At Wizz Air, a team of nearly 3.500 aviation industry professionals deliver high quality services and particularly low ticket prices, making Wizz Air the preferred option of 23,8 million passengers in financial year ended March 31, 2017. Wizz Air is registered on the London Stock Exchange under the Wizz and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. Wizz Air is registered in IATA and IOSA, the world’s most important indicator of aviation security. The company was recently named “2017 – European Airline of the Year by Aviation 100″ by Aviation 100, the established annual publication that recognizes its top performances of the year in the aviation industry.