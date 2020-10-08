WNBA star Liz Cambage in raunchy Playboy photo-shoot (photos-videos)

Australian basketball icon Liz Cambage stepped out of her clothes and into a brave new world to celebrate her body in an issue of Playboy.
The WNBA MVP has accomplished plenty in her 29 years, but posing for Playboy calls for a different kind of celebration.
“I’ve never embraced my sexuality in public,” the WNBA star recently told the publication. “Me doing Playboy is me celebrating my sexuality like, ‘Yeah, I am a straight six-foot-eight (203cm) woman who likes to have sex’. I’m a human; it’s what we do.
“As a female athlete, I feel like I’m not allowed to be sexy and I’m not allowed to be that person. All society wants from me is to sit down, shut up, go to training and play my sport.”
The Aussie sensation, who was drafted second overall by the Tulsa Shock in 2011, received a medical exemption for the 2020 WNBA season, in which her Las Vegas Aces will face the Seattle Storm in the finals.
Cambage added that “being a female and in sports” she “felt a lot of pressure” in regard to sexual identification.
source news.com.au
a blessing and a honor 💖🐰 thank you @playboy for this feature. this one goes out to anyone who isn't empowered or confident in their own skin and sexuality. I spent so many years as a teenager hating myself, trying to shrink myself in to someone I'm not. I really do hope my self love can help inspire those struggling to love their reflection, because I promise you, you are beautiful and lovable just the way you are!!!
