A 57-year-old woman is the 103rd victim of the coronavirus disease in Greece. She was being treated at the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki and was suffering from diabetes.

Earlier, during the daily official briefing, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras, had announced that the confirmed cases in Greece amounted to 2,192, 22 more than yesterday.

