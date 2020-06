The coronavirus related fatalities in Greece reached 182 after a 58-year-old woman, died in the early hours of the morning at the hospital in Alexandroupolis.

The woman had been admitted to the hospital on June 3 and two days later her condition deteriorated leading to her intubation in the intensive care unit. The 58-year-old suffered from diabetes and had cardiovascular problems and pneumonia. On Saturday, a 72-year-old man died at the hospital in Sotiria in Athens.