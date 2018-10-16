A female judge was appointed as the President of the Council of State (CoS), Greece’s Supreme administrative court for the first time in history. The decision was made by the Greek cabinet to assign vice-president Aikaterini Sakellaropoulou to the post.
Michalis Pikramenos and Dimitris Skaltounis were appointed as the two new vice-presidents of the Council of State.
Woman at the head of Greek Supreme Court (CoS) for the first time in history
She was the vice-president of CoS
A female judge was appointed as the President of the Council of State (CoS), Greece’s Supreme administrative court for the first time in history. The decision was made by the Greek cabinet to assign vice-president Aikaterini Sakellaropoulou to the post.