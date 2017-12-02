Woman in Brazil publicly rubs her bare breasts on a man’s face in bizarre anti-sexual harassment display! (RACY VIDEO)

She repeatedly slaps him & ends with rubbing her bare breasts on his face

The footage, which was shot in Ribeirao Preto city centre in South East Brazil, shows a saleswoman who had been giving out leaflets accuse a man of harassing her.

Pinning him to the ground with her foot, she declares that she is sick of being “touched and sexually harassed while doing her job,” the Mail Online reports.

The man on the ground insists he did nothing wrong, and was merely shopping with his wife.

Unperturbed, the woman says she is “fed up with being treated like a sex object” and asks the man if it was breasts that he wanted.

Then, in a shocking display, she takes her shirt off, straddles the man, repeatedly slaps him and ends with rubbing her bare breasts on his face.

The entire ordeal was captured by a crowd of onlookers, some expressed support for the woman for “humiliating” him, while others said that what she did was “too much”.

The incident isn’t actually real.

It was staged by the Confluencias theatre group, and released late last year.

Fausto Ribeiro, the director, told the Mail Online:

We wanted to expose and address something that happens every day to our sisters and female friends. This was meant to challenge people’s perceptions and empower women with the shock tactic of retaliation. We wanted to force men to think more responsibly about their actions and consequences.

It began recirculating online amidst the sexual harassment allegations currently sweeping through Hollywood.

Here’s the full video, below:

Source: indy100.com