Woman survives breast cancer only to die from wine poisoning in Santorini!

A middle-class mother died from alcohol poisoning after drinking wine all day while on a holiday to celebrate a break in her breast cancer treatment.

Therapist Valerie Jones, 54, was taken to the Greek island of Santorini by her company director husband Nigel as a treat to recuperate from her illness.

An inquest heard that on the second day of the holiday, Mrs Jones had been drinking wine during a morning sightseeing trip, at lunch and again over an evening meal.

She then had a nightcap with her husband before joining a wedding party at their hotel.

Mr Jones, the director of a chartered surveyors in Yeovil, Somerset, went to bed and told his wife to enjoy herself at the party, where she had made new friends.

He woke later that night to be told she had collapsed in the toilets shortly before 2am. She was found to be unresponsive and died on arrival at Santorini General Hospital.

Bournemouth Coroner’s Court was told that Mrs Jones was nearly four-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit, which in the UK is 80mg alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Such levels are enough to cause sudden death from acute alcohol toxicity, the inquest heard last week. It is not known how many glasses of wine Mrs Jones had drunk, and the inquest was told she did not have a drinking problem.

Mrs Jones, who lived in a £1.3million home in Cattistock, Dorset, shared a love of horses with her 19-year-old daughter Immie, a talented dressage rider.

As well as being a company director, Mr Jones was a governor at the £22,000-a-year Sherborne Preparatory School.

Mrs Jones, described at the inquest as ‘bubbly, social and caring’, had become friendly with a group attending the wedding party and was invited to join them for drinks around midnight. Mr Jones was tired and went to bed. A few hours later he awoke to find his wife had not returned.

An initial post-mortem in Greece concluded her death on September 27 last year was caused by pulmonary oedema, a build-up of fluid in the lungs.

But a post-mortem in Britain found there was little evidence of this and that Mrs Jones’s death was alcohol-related.

Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin ruled Mrs Jones’s death was due to acute alcohol toxicity.

