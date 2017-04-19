Woman with two vaginas defies science and gets pregnant!

Uterus didelphys is the medical term of having two vaginas. Being born born with such a condition can be a challenge in itself, but being told certain things we take for granted in life, like childbirth, because of that condition can be devastating. Born with two vaginas, cervixes and wombs, 32-year-old Krista Schwab was told by doctors that she couldn’t become pregnant. Krista and her husband had given up hope after over a thousand negative tests. But she refused to give up and is now five months pregnant with a baby that not only has made her and her husband elated but the doctors baffled. The pregnancy is more confusing for doctors because Krista has conceived in the womb which doesn’t release an egg. She told DailyMail that, “The only ovary that was functioning was on that right side with that very shallow opening, there was no connection for the left to get an egg through it. It’s incredible because doctors still don’t understand it. The fact that I’m pregnant on the left side and it’s impossible for the egg to get there.”

Krista didn’t know that she had two vaginas until she was 30 and she has been able to conceive after trying for 10 years.