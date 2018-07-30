World Tourism Organisation encourages travellers to visit Greece

The country needs support during these challenging moments, the organisation said

In an effort to support Greece, after the devastating wildfires in the Attica region, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) urged tourists to see their plans of visiting the country through.

“Tourists, stick to your travel plans and go there! Tourism means much-needed income & creates new opportunities!” the UNWTO said via Twitter.

The tweet came after Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili had sent a letter of solidarity to Greek Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura for the victims of the deadly fires, which claimed the lives of 88.

In the letter, Mr Pololikashvili expressed the UNWTO’s and the world tourism community’s “deepest sorrow” during these trying times Greece was facing.

In this difficult time I would like to convey, on my personal behalf and that of UNWTO, our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and reiterate our full support to the people and the Government of Greece,” Pololikashvili said.

“The people of Greece have proven their resilience many times before and I truly believe this time will be no different,” he added.