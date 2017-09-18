WWF Hellas files lawsuit over Salamina oil spill

The Greek office of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has filed a lawsuit, as it had threatened, against all responsible parties regarding the oil spill in Salamina port, last Sunday, which led to the environmental disaster of areas reaching Piraeus and the Athens Riviera. “Since it was not possible to avert the tragedy, we must at least ensure that responsibilities are attributed as an example, and that through a detailed analysis of the causes we will be better prepared to prevent or contain similar accidents in the future”, said WWF Hellas General Manager Dimitris Karavellas. He added that accountability and legal protection of the environment was in the hands of the Judicial system. “We as WWF Hellas, will contribute by all possible means to shed light on the causes and informing the public in the most transparent, comprehensive and reliable manner possible”, he said. The organisation said it would refrain from offering a complete evaluation on the efforts of decontamination currently under way, until after the procedures had concluded, stressing that the initial days after an ecological accident were crucial for the containment or the prevention of more serious consequences on the environment. According to the the National Center for Marine Research, the oil slick has reached the coast of Saronida.