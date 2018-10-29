Yianis Varoufakis says George Soros wanted him out of the Greek government in 2015

Former Greek Finance Minister Yianis Varoufakis claimed billionaire George Soros had contacted Greek PM Alexis Tsipras requesting his dismissal in July 2015.

Speaking to SKAI ΤΩ on Monday morning, Mr Varoufakis said George Soros “has done some good but also some strange things.”

Commenting on Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos’s allegations that Soros had funded members of the Greek government, Mr Varoufakis said Κammenos used the name of Soros to hurt his reputation and honour.

He even called ANEL’s president a “neo-fascist” and included him in the new batch of populist right-wing politicians, such as Orban and Salvini, who, as he noted, are spreading throughout Europe.