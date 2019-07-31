Zoran Zaev accepts request for snap poll

“It’s clear that the numerous scandals that this government has provoked have forced it to accept the opposition’s proposal for early general elections”

After repeated demands made by the opposition in the country for snap elections, the slavomacedonian PM Zoran Zaev has accepted to hold them in October 2020, two months ahead of the scheduled elections.

“We will do everything in order to find consensus with the opposition. If they want early elections, then these elections will be held on October 2020”, Zaev said.

The opposition is conditioning early elections with the voting of the bill on Special Prosecutor’s Office and reforms concerning the justice system. VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson, Naum Stoilkovski said that Zaev’s decision to accept early elections is a reasonable basis to sit down and talk with the government.

“It’s clear that the numerous scandals that this government has provoked have forced it to accept the opposition’s proposal for early general elections”, Stoilkovski said.

According to him, the opposition wants elections to be held on another date.

Source: balkaneu