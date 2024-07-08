Newsroom July 8 07:47

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Stunned Passengers on the Super Express ferry saw a castaway in a red lifeboat amid a sea storm in the area between Tinos and Mykonos.

In particular, the man found at sea was alone in a 10-meter speedboat that sank. Subsequently, he sent an “SOS” signal at Mykonos Port Authority and which then alerted the passenger ferry “Super Express” that was making a route from Tinos to Mykonos. The man was rescued by the passenger boat and is being taken to Tinos for medical examinations.

See the location of the passenger ship at the time the man was rescued





The person in the lifeboat had earlier been signalling to passengers on the ship, who were recording the scene on their mobile phones.







It is not known at this time whether a signal has been given for the castaway from the ship where the images were taken, or whether the ship’s captain has the ability to intervene to pull the man from the lifeboat.