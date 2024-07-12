Newsroom July 12 06:33

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The fire that broke out late on Friday (12/7) afternoon in an agroforestry area in the Petra region of Preveza was extinguished.

21 firefighters with 7 vehicles and 1 hiking team of the 5th EMODE rushed to the scene.

The #fire that broke out during the midday hours today in an agroforestry area in the New Kerasundos area of #Preveza.

21 #firefighters with 1 team of 5 EMODE hikers and 7 vehicles were involved. – Fire Department (@pyrosvestiki) July 12, 2024 The site of the fire was between Petra and New Kerasunda. Ask me anything Explore related questions

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