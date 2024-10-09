Newsroom October 9 06:42

The 50-minute conversation also included Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for president.

The call took place as Israel prepares to respond to last week’s missile attack from Iran.

Biden and Netanyahu last spoke on August 21, according to the White House.

Times of Israel: Israel has Decided on its Response to Iran – Military Facilities in Focus

Israel seems to be drawing closer to executing its planned response to Iran following the missile attack it suffered last week.

During an extensive security meeting at the “Kirya” military headquarters in Tel Aviv last night, Netanyahu made significant decisions along with top ministers, security officials, and military leaders regarding the imminent response, an Israeli official told the Times of Israel.

Currently, the focus is on Iranian military facilities, though this could change.

It’s worth recalling that Iran launched around 200 ballistic missiles last week, and Israel is preparing a strong response.

Officials told the public broadcaster Kan that a “decisive discussion on the Iranian issue” took place during the meeting.

The next step is a phone conversation between Biden and Netanyahu later today, during which the Israeli prime minister is expected to update the U.S. president on his decisions.