Fofi Giotaki October 9 05:56

“Androulakis doesn’t want the debate. After two days of negotiations, which seem to have been superficial from his side, his team announced today that the debate could not take place,” claim Doukas‘ associates. Responding to earlier statements from Androulakis’ team, they insist: “Our proposal was clear: a debate at any time, on any day.

As for the excuses regarding the Athens City Council meeting, we remind you that he had already scheduled a campaign rally in Pyrgos for Wednesday night, announced as early as Monday. Once again, Androulakis has proven that he does not wish for democratic dialogue within PASOK and does not honor his public commitments.”

Earlier, Androulakis’ team had said: “Given the rescheduled Athens City Council meeting today, the available days for the debate were Thursday or Friday. Our team tried to reschedule our large rally in Thessaloniki, which has been planned for days as the conclusion of our campaign, as there was no party event during the first round. However, this was not possible.” They also rejected the following days before the internal party elections as suitable for the debate, emphasizing:

“The debate should not reverse the very positive impression left by the previous TV discussion among the six presidential candidates, and it should be a politically constructive process, ensuring the largest possible audience and, consequently, the greatest impact, conditions that are not met on Thursday, whether the debate is held in a low viewership time slot or up against the National Football Team match.

The proposal to hold the debate on Saturday or on the day of the internal elections is entirely superficial and does not contribute to the credibility of the process.”