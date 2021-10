3.7 earthquake strikes off coast of Crete

It had a depth of 20 kilometres

A 3.7 earthquake on the Richter scale occurred at 12:21 in the sea area off the coast of Crete.

The epicentre was reported 52 kilometres south of Paleochora, with a depth of 20 kilometres.

also read

Bella Thorne shares sexy posts to celebrate 24th birthday (photos)