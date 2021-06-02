A Californian girl fought a bear to protect her dogs (video)

A teenage girl from California was not expecting this when she suddenly saw a bear with her cubs preparing to invade the back yard of her house, endangering her beloved dogs.

In the video posted by the 17-year-old on TikTok, which has been circulating on the internet, we first see a bear standing on the wall surrounding the yard of the girl’s house in Bradford. Along with the bear are her two cubs, while in the garden the family dogs bark furiously trying to keep the unwanted visitors away.

When the largest of the dogs approaches the mom bear threateningly she counterattacks and the dog backs away. At that moment, a much smaller dog tries to test its strength against the obviously more powerful intruder and the bear (who just wants to protect her cubs) prepares to grab the small dog.

Then 17-year-old Hailey Morinico makes her appearance in the shot, who without any hesitation rushes to the bear throwing it from the wall, in order to protect her own “baby”. The girl brings the dogs back inside, takes the smallest one and moves away from the spot, fearing the return of her “opponent”.

See Also:

Sri Lanka: Great environmental disaster from the fire on a container ship (videos-photos)