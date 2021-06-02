Blinken-Christodoulides: Focus on stability in the Eastern Mediterranean

The Cypriot FM spoke with his Israeli counterpart as well

The Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulidis had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, with whom they discussed regional developments.

Referring to yesterday’s telephone conversation between US and Cypriot Foreign Ministers Anthony Blinken and Nikos Christodoulides, State Department spokesman Ned Price said they reaffirmed their mutual to deepening their diplomatic relationship.

“The two ministers agreed on the importance of promoting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean through regional co-operation and the peaceful settlement of disputes”, Ned Price said in a written statement.

See Also:

A Californian girl fought a bear to protect her dogs (video)

He added that Anthony Blinken pledged “continued US support for the Cypriot leadership in its efforts to facilitate the reunification of the island as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation for the benefit of all Cypriots, as the United States encourages transparency, flexibility and compromise to find common ground so that talks on a settlement of the Cyprus issue can resume”.

At the same time, Mr. Blinken expressed his support for the 3 + 1 diplomatic mechanism, which includes the Republic of Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States.