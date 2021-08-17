Afghanistan: Bizarre scenes with Taliban having fun in amusement park (videos)

Apart from the horror the Taliban spread, they also contribute memes to the wider social media global society that will surely become classics and will be revisited again and again in years to come.

In a series of bizarre videos, Taliban warriors are have some fun in -what truly is- a Luna Park.

It seems all they wanted was free rides at the theme park #Taliban pic.twitter.com/qh00uk96UK — Shakib Noori (@shakibnoori) August 16, 2021

عناصر “#طالبان” يمارسون الرياضة في قاعة جيم بالقصر الرئاسي في #كابل pic.twitter.com/A2ZraOqHtm — Mulhak ملحق 🇱🇧 (@Mulhak) August 16, 2021

See Also:

2000 year old green mask found in Mexico & everyone thought of…Jim Carrey! (video-photo)