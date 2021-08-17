Afghanistan: Bizarre scenes with Taliban having fun in amusement park (videos)

Author: Panos  | Published: August 17, 2021

No words, really…

Related Stories

Apart from the horror the Taliban spread, they also contribute memes to the wider social media global society that will surely become classics and will be revisited again and again in years to come.

In a series of bizarre videos, Taliban warriors are have some fun in -what truly is- a Luna Park.

See Also:

2000 year old green mask found in Mexico & everyone thought of…Jim Carrey! (video-photo)

Tags With: