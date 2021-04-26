Alabama Governor signs law banning biological males from competing in girl’s high school sports

On average, biological male athletes are bigger, faster, stronger, and more physically powerful than their biological female counterparts

Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) signed a bill into law on Friday that bans biological males from being able to compete against girls in high school sports.

The law states that “no public K-12 school may participate in, sponsor, or provide coaching staff for interscholastic athletic events at which athletes are allowed to participate in competition against athletes who are of a different biological gender, unless the event specifically includes both biological genders”.

The law cites the following information:

1. Physical differences between biological males and biological females have long made separate and sex-specific sports teams important so that female athletes can have equal opportunities to compete in sports.

See Also:

The Channel 4 documentary about the Greek Spitfire’s restoration (videos)

PM Mitsotakis: We can reach 5 million vaccinations by the end of May

2. Physical advantages for biological males relevant to sports include, on average, a larger body size with more skeletal muscle mass, a lower percentage of body fat, and greater maximal delivery of anaerobic and aerobic energy than biological females.

3. Even at young ages, biological males typically score higher than biological females on cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, muscular endurance, and speed and agility. These differences become more pronounced during and after puberty as biological males produce higher levels of testosterone. On average, biological male athletes are bigger, faster, stronger, and more physically powerful than their biological female counterparts. This results in a significant sports performance gap between the sexes.

Read more: Daily Wire