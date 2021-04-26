The Channel 4 documentary about the Greek Spitfire’s restoration (videos)

During the restoration of what came to be the most original restored Spitfire, some amazing details were revealed

As already known, the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) in cooperation with Ikaros Foundation has set to restore to flying status a number of old and historic airplanes that have served in the past with the Greek colours.

The first such airplane was a Spitfire, the MJ755 that first landed in Greece back in the distant 1947.

Ikaros Foundation in cooperation with HAF sent the airplane, which was a museum exhibit in Athens, to the UK in a specialized factory with tremendous experience on classic airplane restorations, especially Spitfires.

The English Channel 4, in presenting the factory’s work, documented, among other projects, mainly the restoration of the Greek Spitfire in 6 episodes.

During the restoration of what came to be the most originally restored Spitfire, some amazing details were revealed…

Source: Ptisi Diastima