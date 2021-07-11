Anarcho-feminists storm Austrian newspaper over “racist” reporting in high-profile teen gang-rape & murder case

Austria is reeling from a tragedy that saw a 13-year-old girl die after being drugged and gang-raped. Yet a local feminist group seemed more enraged by media reporting the suspects’ nationality and casting a shadow on refugees.

A group of activists from the group ‘Alerta Feminista’ broke into the offices of oe24 – the web portal of the Vienna-based daily newspaper Osterreich – late on Wednesday, seeking to force their way into the editorial newsroom. The left-wing anarchist group eventually reached the sales office, where they engaged in a heated verbal exchange with eo24 employees. The outlet claimed some of its female employees were physically attacked by the activists but sustained no injuries.

The 20 or so activists, who had their faces covered, sought to protest what they called “racist reporting” on a high-profile incident that shocked the Alpine nation almost two weeks ago. Their outrage was apparently triggered by the fact that oe24 revealed the nationalities of suspects in a horrific rape and murder case that is still under investigation. Four Afghan nationals have been accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl who was found dead in Vienna on June 26.

Read more: RT