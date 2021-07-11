Copa America: Heroes’ reception for the Argentinian National Team (video)

Author: Panos  | Published: July 11, 2021

Argentina returned victorious from the Brazilian stadiums

Related Stories

 

Argentina returned victorious from the Brazilian stadiums, as they defeated Brazil in Maracana and won the Copa America.

After arriving at Buenos Aires airport, the team headed to the national training center in Essa.

Hundreds of Argentinians besieged the bus carrying Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Of course Pulga was the attraction for the ecstatic crowd.

See Also:

Anarcho-feminists storm Austrian newspaper over “racist” reporting in high-profile teen gang-rape & murder case

Tags With: