Copa America: Heroes’ reception for the Argentinian National Team (video)

Argentina returned victorious from the Brazilian stadiums

Argentina returned victorious from the Brazilian stadiums, as they defeated Brazil in Maracana and won the Copa America.

After arriving at Buenos Aires airport, the team headed to the national training center in Essa.

Hundreds of Argentinians besieged the bus carrying Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Of course Pulga was the attraction for the ecstatic crowd.

¡El cálido recibimiento a los campeones en Ezeiza! 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/kpYIkXLXnE — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 11, 2021

