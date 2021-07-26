Aussie swimming coach goes viral after wild celebration at Tokyo 2020 (video)

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus may have knocked out American Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics

Australia’s swimming coach sent social media into a frenzy after his wild celebration at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus may have knocked out American Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, but it was her coach who was stealing the show on social media.

Australia’s swimming coach Dean Boxall went wild following Titmus in the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Boxall ripped off his mandatory mask, let out a yell and pumped his fist in dramatic fashion as the swimmer knocked off Ledecky.

The emotional response immediately sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Boxall was declared an “instant icon” on TV broadcasts in Australia, according to The Guardian.

He told Australian media he was inspired by the WWE legend Ultimate Warrior for his celebration.

“I used to wrestle with my brother, and he (Ultimate Warrior) was my favorite, and he died, he passed away, I loved the Ultimate Warrior,” he said, via FOX Sports Australia. “It built up. When I saw the race unfolding I couldn’t keep it in.

“I need to apologize because I actually took my mask off by mistake and it ripped and I just lost it in the moment.”

