Axis of cooperation between Greece-Jordan-Cyprus: What Mitsotakis said to King Abdallah

“We are determined to expand our partnership, strengthen our cooperation and further enhance our coordination on political and economic issues, but also in the field of security”, the statement at the start of the tripartite summit between Greece-Cyprus and Jordan read.

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, “our partnership has never lost its momentum, not even during the Covid pandemic. We managed to keep our cooperation active and to create a series of working groups”.

Mr. Mitsotakis continued by saying, “in light of the unprecedented challenges and the enormous impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has on social, economic and health systems, we firmly believe that we need to further accelerate our coordination and promote even more synergies in areas of common interest in order to maintain the dynamics and to strengthen this very successful cooperation”.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that “during our works we will have the opportunity to discuss a number of issues, including EU-Jordan relations but also how Greece and Cyprus can contribute to their further strengthening. We will also have the opportunity to discuss extensively regional issues of common interest, such as the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Syria, the Middle East in general”.

See Also:

Turkish analysts: “US bases in Greece show us their barrels”

“Certainly, as far as the Cyprus issue is concerned, we will have the opportunity to discuss the recent unacceptable developments which – as you know – are contrary to the Security Council resolutions and in the light of the very important Presidential Statement of the Security Council of July 23”, he noted.

In closing, the PM said: “I would like to reiterate that today’s Summit reflects our countries’ commitment to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the wider region. It will enable us to pave the way for a faster coordination of our actions for the benefit of our peoples and for the benefit of the wider region”.

The Greece-Cyprus-Jordan Summit is the third in a row. The first took place in Nicosia, on 16/1/2018 and the second in Amman, on 14/4/2019. The third Summit was originally scheduled to take place in Athens on 7/4/2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed and is taking place today.

The forms of cooperation between countries in the region and beyond, in which Greece participates, show an understanding of regional challenges and ways to address them, with respect for international law and good neighborly relations. Regional issues (Cyprus, Libya, Middle East) will be discussed during the Summit.