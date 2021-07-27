PM Mitsotakis meets with Cypriot President Anastasiades – They agree on common actions against Turkish provocations in Varosha

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades today in Athens.

Mitsotakis pointed out during the joint statements after the meeting that “unfortunately the meeting comes in the wake of the Turkish President’s illegal visit to the northern part of the Republic of Cyprus but also of the provocative announcements made about Varosha”.

“The new illegal Turkish actions in Cyprus are completely condemnable. In essence, they undermine the efforts of the UN Secretary-General for the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus issue, they undermine the prospects for a solution to the Cyprus issue “, the Prime Minister stressed, adding: “The condemnation was global. The condemnation by the EU as a whole as well as by the Member States with national statements was also unequivocal. And how did Turkey react? Not only did it reject the Security Council statement but also condemned the alleged propaganda of Greece and Cyprus.”

Continuing, the Prime Minister stated that they discussed the next steps and coordination with the Cypriot President and noted:

“We are always in tandem and support the efforts of the Republic of Cyprus to reverse the Turkish methods in Varosha and the resumption of negotiations for the settlement of the Cyprus issue on the basis of the bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with one sovereignty, one international personality and one citizenship as provided in the United Nations Security Council resolutions and always in line with the European Acquis.”

Turkish claims for equal international status and sovereign equality of the illegal separatist entity in the occupied part of Cyprus and the solution of two separate states are unacceptable, contrary to international law, contrary to the decisions of the United Nations Security Council and rejected by the United Nations.

also read

Lithuania adds 6 Greek islands to Covid-19 ‘red list’

Ioanna flaunts her perfect abs (photo)