Boston Dynamics: Parkour by Robots! (video)

Boston Dynamics, the Us company experimenting with the flexibility and balance of future robots has gone one big step forward.
Enjoy it!
Parkour is the perfect sandbox for the Atlas team to experiment with new behaviors. Through jumps, balance beams, and vaults, we push Atlas to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence. https://t.co/xZRNVnhrkc pic.twitter.com/E0ssh45ZCi
— Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) August 17, 2021
