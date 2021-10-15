UPD – British MP killed after being stabbed outside a Church

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died in hospital after being stabbed as he met constituents at a regular surgery.

Essex Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea at 12:05 BST and arrested a man.

They said they also recovered a knife and were not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said he was “praying for a full recovery”.

He said on Twitter: “My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time.

“Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news. This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of life.”

source bbc.com

