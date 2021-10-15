The first Greek in history to qualify for the World Water Skiing final

Filippos Kyprios will compete in the slalom race

Filippos Kyprios has become the first Greek in history to qualify for the World Water Skiing Open Finals underway in Orlando, Florida.

The 25-years-old, Greek champion and holder of the national record will compete in the slalom race.

The qualifiers were completed yesterday with the participation of 85 athletes from 25 countries and Filippos Kyprios recorded the third-best performance (3 balls in the 10.25 metres rope and a speed of 58 km / h) and is among the 12 finalists.

The final will be held tomorrow Saturday 16/10 and Greek time 20:30 (YouTube Live streaming:

2021 IWWF World Waterski Championships).

