Huge hole in road swallowed bus in Thessaloniki (videos-photos)

The road has been closed

Workers lifted a bus that had been “swallowed” by a huge 5-metre-deep hole, on Ethnikis Antistaseos Street in Thessaloniki, early on Friday morning.

A crane assisted in the lifting of the heavy vehicle which had fallen into the hole which covered both lanes of the road.

After the removal of the vehicle, the road remains closed while the police continue to divert traffic.

Greece has been facing serious issues due to severe weather over the past few days.

