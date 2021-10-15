US Secretary of State Blinken to PM Mitsotakis: Greece is a regional pillar of stability

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a letter to Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis United States welcomed the role of Greece as a regional leader and pillar of stability, while he said the US remained committed to supporting the prosperity, security, and democracy of Greece.

Mr. Blinken referred to the excellent bilateral relations, which were reaching “new heights”, and noted that the two countries “would emerge stronger from the challenges of the global pandemic together”.

“The United States views Greece as a steadfast NATO ally and partner, a bond with Greece strengthened by the 200 years of friendship between our nations and the connection between our peoples. We applaud Greece’s role as a regional leader and pillar of stability. The United States remains committed to supporting Greece’s prosperity, security, and democracy.

Through the latest revision to our bilateral Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), the United States and Greece reaffirm our commitment and resolve to further deepen and expand our strategic defense partnership towards maintaining strong, capable, and interoperable militaries for the purpose of contributing to the security of both countries, as well as to the stability in the region.”