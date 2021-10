The first African-American Secretary of State, Colin Powell, died at the age of 84 from complications of Covid-19.

General Powell served as Secretary of State in the Bush administration from 2001 to 2001.

He was born in New York and played a key role in the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

He was hospitalized with coronavirus at Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland and was fully vaccinated.

His family announced his death, noting that they lost a great husband, father, grandfather and a great American.

